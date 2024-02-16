Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.400 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ED opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.46.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,387,000 after acquiring an additional 154,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,352,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,917,000 after purchasing an additional 151,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $318,245,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

