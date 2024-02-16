Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 918,776 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 570,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLRS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 94,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

