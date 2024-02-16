Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) Insider Ian Warland Acquires 32,000 Shares

Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Warland purchased 32,000 shares of Cooper Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$10,080.00 ($6,588.24).

Ian Warland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Ian Warland purchased 40,000 shares of Cooper Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$12,400.00 ($8,104.58).

About Cooper Metals

Cooper Metals Limited focuses on discovery and exploration of copper and gold deposits in Queensland and Western Australia, Australia. The company's flagship project includes the Mt Isa East project that covers an area of approximately 1,600 square kilometers located in the Mount Isa district of north-west Queensland.

