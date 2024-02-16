Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) Insider Ian Warland Acquires 32,000 Shares

Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Warland purchased 32,000 shares of Cooper Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$10,080.00 ($6,588.24).
Ian Warland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Ian Warland purchased 40,000 shares of Cooper Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$12,400.00 ($8,104.58).
Cooper Metals Price Performance
About Cooper Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper Metals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.