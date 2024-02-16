Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 29th

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Corebridge Financial has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $25.03 on Friday. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. Corebridge Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

