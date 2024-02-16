Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,355. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,734,000 after buying an additional 1,865,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after buying an additional 6,648,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after buying an additional 2,677,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.