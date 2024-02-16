Cormark Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

