Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

