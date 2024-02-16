Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.