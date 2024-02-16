Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.91

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.91 and last traded at $161.57, with a volume of 111454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.62. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,530,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,260,000 after buying an additional 105,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,720,000 after buying an additional 99,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

