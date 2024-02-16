Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,043,148.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,875,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,236,102.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300,475 shares of company stock worth $43,674,090. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.