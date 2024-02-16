Cronos Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $10.19 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00025454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.