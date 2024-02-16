CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $360.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $331.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,522.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.97. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $110.46 and a one year high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

