Crown Castle Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown Castle in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.2 %

CCI traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 238,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $141.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

