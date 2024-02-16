CSP Inc. (CSPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

CSP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CSP Trading Up 13.8 %

CSPI opened at $32.01 on Friday. CSP has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CSP during the third quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP during the first quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSP by 112.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSP by 77.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

