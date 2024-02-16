Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

