CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 833,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CuriosityStream stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

