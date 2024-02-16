Dana Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Dana has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dana to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Dana by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

