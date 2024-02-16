Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage during the first quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage during the second quarter worth $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTST opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage ( NASDAQ:DTST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.