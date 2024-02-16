Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDOG. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.10.

DDOG stock opened at $131.84 on Monday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 962,409 shares of company stock worth $117,326,054. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

