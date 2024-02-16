David Robert Pirouet Acquires 4,615 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider David Robert Pirouet acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £160 ($202.07) per share, for a total transaction of £738,400 ($932,558.73).

EPE Special Opportunities Trading Up 1.5 %

EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.08) on Friday. EPE Special Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 143.17 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.80 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.30 million, a P/E ratio of 445.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get EPE Special Opportunities alerts:

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.