David Robert Pirouet Acquires 4,615 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider David Robert Pirouet acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £160 ($202.07) per share, for a total transaction of £738,400 ($932,558.73).
EPE Special Opportunities Trading Up 1.5 %
EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.08) on Friday. EPE Special Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 143.17 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.80 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.30 million, a P/E ratio of 445.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.
EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile
