Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 6.35% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000.

BATS:DUSA opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

