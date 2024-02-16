Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,016 shares of company stock valued at $27,490,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $875.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.52. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $903.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

