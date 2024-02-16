Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,098 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.19% of Deckers Outdoor worth $24,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,016 shares of company stock worth $27,490,658 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $870.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

