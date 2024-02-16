Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $364.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

