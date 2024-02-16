DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 302,144 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,144 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $37,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 9.5 %

NYSE MFC opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

