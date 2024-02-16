DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 254 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $37,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,725.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,669.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,592.30. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,857.12.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

