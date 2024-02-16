DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 35,295 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $62,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,381,000 after buying an additional 916,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.40 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

