DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $58,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 35.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $874.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $881.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $779.50.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.17.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

