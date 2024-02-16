DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $250.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.47. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

