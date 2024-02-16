DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.57 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MSCI were worth $38,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 18.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $575.72 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $558.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.84.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

About MSCI

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

