DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $53.89 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.47% of Flex worth $53,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Flex by 6.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,758,000 after acquiring an additional 447,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

