DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 10,061 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $35,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $621.02 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $626.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

