DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,269 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $59,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

