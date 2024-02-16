DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Waters worth $42,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $322.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.44 and a 200-day moving average of $286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $335.40.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

