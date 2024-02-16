DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Electric were worth $39,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after buying an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of GE opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20. General Electric has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $148.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

