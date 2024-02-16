DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 118,323 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118,323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

