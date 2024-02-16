DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 124,385 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,373 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124,385 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of Autodesk worth $61,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $261.25 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $269.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.21 and a 200 day moving average of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

