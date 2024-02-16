DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,067 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $36,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 81.9% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $373.14 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

