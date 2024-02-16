Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.