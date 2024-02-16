Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Delta Apparel Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
