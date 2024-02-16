Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Denny's alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $463.92 million 1.08 $74.71 million $0.35 27.06 BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.11 -$103.43 million ($2.00) -0.38

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 4.30% -80.05% 6.93% BurgerFi International -26.61% -60.27% -16.38%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Denny’s and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Denny’s and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 3 0 2.50 BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Denny’s currently has a consensus target price of $11.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.84%. BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 328.19%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Denny’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Denny’s has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denny’s beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.