Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 30 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $547.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

