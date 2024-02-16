Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 50,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in United Rentals by 88.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,586 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in United Rentals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $660.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $586.93 and its 200 day moving average is $499.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $673.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.



