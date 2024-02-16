Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 172 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 710,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,155,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 104,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PHM stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

