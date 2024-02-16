Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

