Desjardins Comments on CT Real Estate Investment’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.