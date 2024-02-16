Desjardins Weighs in on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $43.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.