Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of PTC worth $59,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,346 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $181.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $185.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

