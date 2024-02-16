Deutsche Bank AG Has $63.44 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $63,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.6 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

