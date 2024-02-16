Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $56,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Snowflake by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.5% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,172 shares of company stock worth $127,356,430. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $232.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.84. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.