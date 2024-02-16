Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $48,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

