Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.78% of Whirlpool worth $57,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,614,000 after buying an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,546,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.9 %

WHR stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.